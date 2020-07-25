Another 124 Floridians have died from COVID-19

The state added 12,199 new cases on Saturdays report. Out of 120,688 test results, 11.43 percent were positive.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New data released by the Florida Department of Health shows the state recorded another 12,199 new cases of COVID-19 on July 24.

That brings the total number of cases reported statewide to 414,511 since the pandemic began. According to the daily report released Friday morning, 41 is the median age of Floridians testing positive for coronavirus.

The state on Saturday also reported another 124 Floridians and two non-residents had died after testing positive for the virus, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the latest report to 5,777 Florida residents and 117 non-residents since the pandemic began.

That does not necessarily mean all those people died on July 24 but rather the state learned of their deaths and added to the report that day. The state's daily line-by-line report, which you can read here, lists coronavirus deaths by the date the people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed.

In contrast, our chart below shows deaths by the date on which they were added to Florida's report.

When it comes to testing, Saturday's report showed 120,688 test results were returned from labs on July 24. Of those tests, 11.43 percent were positive for coronavirus.

As for hospitalizations, 8,968 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday. And, 1,752 of them were in the Tampa Bay area.

A total of 23,730 people in Florida have been hospitalized at some point during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported to the state by day:

June 21: 2,926

2,926 June 22: 3,286

3,286 June 23 : 5,508

: 5,508 June 24: 5,004

5,004 June 25: 8,942

8,942 June 26: 9,585

9,585 June 27: 8,530

8,530 June 28: 5,266

5,266 June 29: 6,093

6,093 June 30 : 6,563

: 6,563 July 1: 10,109

10,109 July 2: 9,488

9,488 July 3: 11,458

11,458 July 4: 10,059

10,059 July 5 : 6,336

: 6,336 July 6: 7,347

7,347 July 7: 9,989

9,989 July 8: 8,935

8,935 July 9: 11,433

11,433 July 10: 10,360

10,360 July 11: 15,300

15,300 July 12: 12,624

12,624 July 13 : 9,194

: 9,194 July 14: 10,181

10,181 July 15: 13,965

13,965 July 16: 11,466

11,466 July 17: 10,328

10,328 July 18: 12,478

12,478 July 19: 10,347

10,347 July 20: 9,440

9,440 July 21: 9,785

9,785 July 22: 10,249

10,249 July 23: 12,444

12,444 July 24: 12,199

Breaking down the numbers

There has yet to be a day in July where the number of newly-confirmed cases was fewer than 6,000. In fact, the last time that happened was on June 28.

The highest single-day case number Florida has reported so far is 15,300 for July 11.

The World Health Organization and infectious disease experts around the globe have recommended a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span in order to be comfortable reopening.

Florida has not seen a positivity rate at 5 percent since the beginning of June. For more than a month, the state has reported positivity rates at double and even triple that recommended percentage.

Florida remains in Phase Two of reopening, which began June 5.

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

Cases are climbing, but what about hospitalizations?

Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 8,968 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 1,752 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 23,730 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Click here for a breakdown of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by the hospital.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 10:30 a.m. on July 25

Citrus:

32 COVID-19 hospitalizations

65 of 285 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

3 COVID-19 hospitalizations

30 of 55 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

0 COVID-19 hospitalizations

1 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

81 COVID-19 hospitalizations

213 of 729 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

54 COVID-19 hospitalizations

60 of 264 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

540 COVID-19 hospitalizations

635 of 3,758 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

102 COVID-19 hospitalizations

109 of 747 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

115 COVID-19 hospitalizations

309 of 1,376 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas:

402 COVID-19 hospitalizations

528 of 2,840 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk:

273 COVID-19 hospitalizations

424 of 1,687 total staffed hospital beds are available

Sarasota: