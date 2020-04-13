JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the health care industry turns its eyes to the use of antibodies in the fight against COVID-19 , several communities and private labs are gearing up for testing.

To date, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has endorsed the use of antibodies or passive immunization therapy, but it has not given its final stamp of approval.

Its use has not completed the normal course of testings and trials, so the FDA is calling it investigational.

"What they're telling us is if you want to use this to product you can but you must file with us," said Mobeen Rathore, an infectious disease expert. He said this type of therapy has been used for decades.

"Until the vaccine becomes available, this is the next best thing," he said.

The antibodies will last in a person's body about a month-long enough to fight the COVID-19 virus.

While its potential use is getting a lot of attention, Rathore said he has no knowledge of it being used in Jacksonville as of yet.

"I have no knowledge of it in use right now but we are preparing for it," said Rathore.

When asked about the peak of the virus in Northeast Florida, he was not as optimistic. He said there is the potential for tougher days ahead.

"According to the data, we have not reached the peak," he said. "If I knew exactly when that would be, I would be happy to tell you."

Some health care providers are saying that peak could come in the next eight to 14 days.

"I have never seen anything like this and I hope to not see anything like this again," said Rathore.

Rathore said the best thing for all of us to do is to continue following the CDC guidelines of social distancing, hand washing and staying home.