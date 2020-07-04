JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Telemedicine was created to provide health care to Americans living in rural America. It started by telephone but technology has improved to where video is also used.

The coronavirus pandemic crisis imposed restrictions on hospitals and physicians and that sparked the use of the technology.

"It just exploded," said Dr. Raphel Balbino, the Associate Chief Medical Information Officer at Baptist Health. "Some companies are reporting a 500% increase in demand because of COVID-19," he said.

He said the crisis motivated his institution to speed up its use of the technology on all service platforms.

Balbino said what would have taken six months was accomplished in days.

"Here at Baptist we moved very quickly, " he said, "People here came together to make this work."

While you are able to talk with your health care provider, it does not have the ability to give patients that physical touch. He said that was taken into consideration and has not deterred their ability to meet the patient's needs.

"For the majority of what we do now, especially for chronic care such as diabetes or hypertension, I'd say 90% of what we do does not have to happen with physical touch." said Balbino.

He said using the technology has also impacted health care costs in a positive manner.

"Several insurance companies of have declared they are waiving the cost-sharing of co-pay with the patients," he said.

He said insurance companies have also agreed to treat telemedicine as an office visit.

"They are going to cover the cost of a telehealth visit just as if the patient was in the office," said Balbino.

Once the pandemic is over, Balbino expects to see a slight decrease in the use of the technology.

Even so, he anticipates that its use will be more prevalent than before the crisis.

Before the pandemic, the industry was projecting that telemedicine would be a $66 billion industry in 2021.

