Coping with COVID-19 fatigue means adjusting plans for mental health, doctors say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The year 2020 has been a tough year for many individuals. From COVID-19 testing lines to several reports of family members losing a loved one to the virus.

The year has been exhausting mentally, and some are now experiencing COVID-19 fatigue.

"What exacerbates this is there is an uncertainty as to when it is going to end," said Dr. Tracye Polson.

Polson a licensed clinical social worker knows the potential impact of the virus and its effects on one's mental health.

"I'm concerned for a lot of people," she said.

Now she also knows the physical impact as a patient. Recently Polson and her husband were diagnosed with the virus.

"We were flat on our backs," said Polson, " the fatigue and headaches and coughing."

In eight months, the pandemic has changed how we work, and how we socialize with others and that in itself has had a tremendous impact.

"We are social animals and by nature so being with friends and family those are risky right now," she said.

The pandemic is now affecting how we celebrate our holiday traditions, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Polson's advice is don't stress, simply adjust your plans.

"We can do things, smaller gatherings, getting tested ahead of time," said Polson.

In other words, do not let COVID-19 fatigue take a toll on your state of mind.

"We are collectively going through a whole traumatic experience," said Stephanie Peyton.

Peyton, also a Licensed Clinical social worker, like Polson, said to cope you have to be creative.

"If people have some kind of spiritual or faith belief that can absolutely be of a benefit," she said.

Also, use technology to share time with family members during the holidays.

"Look at doing a different tradition," said Peyton.

While the moment seems filled with uncertainty Peyton reminds us that there is a vaccine before us and COVID-19 will one day be behind us.