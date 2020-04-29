College and university students across the state of Florida are being reimbursed for amenities they may not have been able to use due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes millions in unused dining and housing credits at schools like Florida State, Florida State College at Jacksonville and The University of North Florida.

Here is a complete list of refunds available to students. First Coast News will update it when new information becomes available.

The University of North Florida (UNF)

The University of North Florida says it's refunding over $4.5 million in housing and dining fees to help address challenges presented by the virus.

This includes a dining refund plan for students who have paid or have been assessed dining charges for the Spring 2020 semester.

"To date, UNF has refunded 3,199 students totaling $2,941,187 for housing and refunded 2,802 students $1,564,257 for dining refunds," the school said in a statement to First Coast News.

Florida State University (FSU)

FSU issued refunds to students in mid-April for unused housing and dining plans this semester. No classes were canceled, just shifted to remote learning, so there were no refunds for tuition or fees.

The University of Florida (UF)

UF and its dining service provider Aramark plan to offer students partial refunds for those who left campus early this semester due to COVID-19.

For students who occupied campus housing for the entire semester, UF will not offer partial refunds. However, students who removed all personal property from their rooms and formally checked out with Student Affairs/Housing before March 24 will be offered a pro-rated refund of the housing payment for the Spring semester, based on the checkout date.

Students who are no longer on campus and have discontinued use of their meal plan after March 23 will also receive a prorated refund for the unused portion of their meal plan.

Refunds will be applied to students’ university accounts.

Florida State College of Jacksonville (FSCJ)

Students who are eligible for stimulus funding must have been enrolled in the spring term for at least one class that was face-to-face or hybrid and then changed to distance learning during the impacts of COVID-19 and eligible for federal financial aid.

If a student started the Spring term as an online student, with all classes being offered through distance learning, they are not eligible to receive student stimulus funds.

Students enrolled in Spring Term and were registered for at least one class that changed from face-to-face or hybrid to fully online will receive $300 but must have a FAFSA on file.

Students who meet the above criteria (but for summer) and were registered for a class at the time that it changed from face-to-face or hybrid to fully online will receive $180.

FSCJ is finalizing an application process to determine additional funds to be distributed.

Edward Waters College

For information regarding student refunds and stimulus funding information, click here.

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU)



First Coast News is waiting on a response.

Jacksonville University (JU)

First Coast News is waiting on a response.

