JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At a time when effects from coronavirus have forced many businesses to shut their doors, some, like grocery stores and others, are hiring. Others, like the owner of Bee Clean 360, said they've been doing more business.

Ashley Ramsey, the owner of Bee Clean 360, said calls to clean homes have almost stopped since COVID-19 started. Calls to clean businesses, however, have spiked.

"A lot of privately owned businesses that would normally have their employees do the work ... just because they’re having to have it done in such a volume, we’ve seen a double in business on the janitorial end," she said.

She and her employees suit up in gloves and throw away everything they use after each job to make sure there's no cross-contamination. She said they started using different, stronger cleaning products to disinfect and sanitize in March due to COVID-19 too.

“We were able to plan ahead we were able to get with a very, very top grade health care grade chemical that is EPA approved," she said.

Ramsey said they're cleaning the homes of elderly clients free of charge to make sure their homes are sanitized, especially if healthcare workers are coming in and out. Ramsey said she's thankful to still have a job and is thinking of those who aren't as fortunate right now.

"My prayers are with the other business owners out there who do not have that capacity," she said. "I’m hoping this is all over soon for everyone and everyone can continue business as normal."

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | 9 deaths, 300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the First Coast

RELATED: Jacksonville distillery delivers first shipment of hand sanitizer to medical professionals at Prime Osborn