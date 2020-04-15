GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — If you're a high school student right now, it's easy to focus on what you're losing: no prom, not getting to see your friends and canceled sporting events with seemingly no end in sight.

But for the young men of the Clay High School Blue Devils baseball team, the focus instead is on their gratitude for the essential workers who are risking their health to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.

The team shared a video on its Facebook page, with several young men expressing their thankfulness during this "awful situation."

"To those who are on the front lines of this battle against this pandemic, and risking theirs and their families' lives and their physical health, thank you," one teammate said.

The team's coach, Josh Persinger, capped off the video with a poignant message of his own: "For most of the people in this video, including myself, this is the first time since we were 4 or 5 years old that we haven't had baseball. And as much of a sacrifice as that seems, it's really nothing compared to what the essential workers are going through. Each day, doctors, nurses, EMTs and truck drivers are putting their own lives on the line to ensure our country's safety and well-being. That's not even including the cashiers at the grocery stores or the servers at restaurants taking care of our basic needs. We just wanted to put this little video together to let you know that we were thinking about you, and we will forever be grateful. Go Blue Devils!"

The young men's message of gratitude, with more than 8,000 views, included the caption "There are no words, that could ever begin to scratch the surface, to express how grateful we are to all the essential workers out there. Men and women who put not only themselves but families on the line every day just to help others. We are so thankful for you, not just today or during this pandemic but every day. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Make sure to thank an essential worker today and do your part to help make an awful situation a little brighter."

Several of the young men included specific shout-outs to friends or family members serving as doctors, nurses or otherwise on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'd like to thank all the essential workers for sacrificing their time and effort to make sure that everybody's safe," one Blue Devils team member said.

Here are some more of the messages of thanks from the Blue Devils:

"Thanks to all the workers, and may God protect you all."

"I just want to say thank you to all the essential personnel and their families."

"I want to thank all the nurses and the essential workers for continuing to work hard throughout this troubling time."

"I want to give a big thank you to all the doctors and nurses out there working for us through this hard time."

"Thank you to all the nurses and doctors who are helping us through this time."

"I just want to thank all the doctors and nurses out there who are risking exposure to this virus so that we can return to normal as soon as possible. We cannot thank y'all enough."

"I just want to thank the essential workers that are risking their lives doing all the hard work for us. Thank you."

"I want to thank all the cafeteria workers for helping kids get something to eat during this time."

"Thank you to all the doctors and nurses who are out there risking their lives to save others. Your work and time is much appreciated. Thank you."

"I'd like to give thanks to all the essential workers who are out there taking care of us during this time."

"I want to thank all the essential people risking their lives so they can protect us."

