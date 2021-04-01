x
Coronavirus

Clay County to officially launch vaccine program Monday

Information will be provided by the Unified Command Team on priority groups for vaccinations.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Emergency Management, along with several partners, will be holding a joint news conference Monday morning to officially launch its COVID-19 vaccination program.

You can watch the news conference here live at 9 a.m.

Information will be provided by the Unified Command Team on priority groups for vaccinations, appointment scheduling and activation of the Clay County Emergency Management Call Center.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are completely booked through Jan. 20 in Clay County, Emergency Management Director John Ward announced Sunday afternoon.

The county will officially launch its vaccine program Monday after doing a soft opening last week.

