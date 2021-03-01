Clay County to hold Facebook Live briefing on COVID-19 vaccination process

The briefing is scheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward will be holding a briefing on Facebook Live Sunday afternoon.

Ward plans on going over the vaccination process so everything can go smoothly Monday morning.

The briefing will detail the vaccination procedures the county has laid out.

Some of these procedures include the following.

Only those 65 years or older and frontline healthcare workers with confirmed appointments will be allowed to park and wait at the UF/ IFAS Extension Clay County T. Jesse Godbold Building.

No walk-ups will be taken.

Residents are strongly advised to come at their appointment date and time only.

The county will also hold a live press conference Monday morning with more details on the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Clay County health officials received the first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine last week for distribution to Phase 1 priority groups.

During the county's first week of vaccine distributions, people 65 and older, as well as health care workers, were allowed to set up an appointment to receive the vaccine.

Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To receive the vaccine at no cost, residents must show their ID or proof of healthcare employment.

Because the vaccine requires two doses, people must schedule a second appointment for the second dose.

Watch the full Facebook Live briefing below.