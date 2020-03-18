The first Clay County patient suffering from COVID-19 has died at Ascension St. Vincent's, according to Kyle Sieg, a spokesperson for the hospital.

This case was one of four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clay County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The hospital hasn't identified the individual who died, including their age or how they got infected with the coronavirus.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the family of this patient and all the families and loved ones impacted by this illness in our community and across the world," Sieg said in a statement.

In total, there are 314 cases of COVID-19 in Florida; 289 of them Florida residents and 25 of them non-residents.

As of Wednesday, 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported across both Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida, according to numbers combined from both states' departments of health.

In Northeast Florida, 13 cases are confirmed in Duval County, four in Clay County, four in St. Johns County and one in Nassau County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

