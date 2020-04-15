Clay County officials will be giving an update on the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday at 1 p.m.

In attendance is expected to be Clay County Emergency Management, the Board of County Commissioners and the Clay County Manager.

The press conference will be held at the J.P. Hall building at the Clay County Fairgrounds. Those who wish to physically attend will need to answer a few questions and have a temperature scan before entering the building.

The press conference will also be live-streamed here on FirstCoastNews.com or on the Clay County Emergency Management Facebook page.

