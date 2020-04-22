JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clay County officials will hold a news conference Wednesday regarding the county's COVID-19 response. You can watch live here starting at 1 p.m.

Clay County Emergency Management, the Florida Department of Health in Clay County, the Board of County Commissioners, and Clay County Manager are expected to be in attendance.

Last week, Emergency Manager John Ward addressed some concerns with their local nursing home facilities. He said they do have positive cases of some senior residents in long-term homes, but out of privacy for the families, they are not disclosing the location of the facility or the names of the patients.

Ward said he was contacted by the Health Department to discuss "setting a goal" of getting back to some normalcy, so they plan to hold a big public barbecue for the public on Memorial Day.

For any more changes, information or updates to go to www.alert.claycountygov.com

