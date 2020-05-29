Watch Live: Clay County leaders to give update on pandemic response efforts

The Clay County Emergency Management department said Friday's conference will be the last scheduled update on the coronavirus pandemic.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County leaders are set to give an update on the county's response to the coronavirus pandemic Friday morning.

The Clay County Emergency Management department said it will be the last scheduled press conference alongside the Florida Department of Health, Board of County Commissioner and county manager.

Updates will be provided by the following members of the Clay County Unified Command Team:

John Ward, Director of Emergency Management- Emergency Management Response Update

Heather Huffman, Health Administrator- Florida Department of Health in Clay County Update

Howard Wanamaker, Clay County Manager – Update on County Operations

The conference will be held at 9 a.m. at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs, and will be live streamed to the county's Facebook page.

You can also watch the update live below.

County leaders gave an update late week on the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the county and announced business openings as well as other places open and closed as the county began its reopening process.

Along with testing being done at primary care clinics and walk-up clinics, there is a drive-up testing site in Clay County located at The Bear Run Health Department Clinic. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and then 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at 3229 Bear Run Blvd. in Orange Park. Call 877-252-9362 to schedule an appointment.

In order to receive the lab results from COVID-19 testing, you need to ensure that your phone does not have calls from private or blocked numbers disabled, as that is what the lab calls under, according to Ward.

As we enter hurricane season, Ward said now is the time to make sure that you are prepared and to go to alert.claycountgov.com for more information.

On June 5, Camp Chowenwaw will be open for overnight camping and day-use facilities can be reserved starting July 1. Reservations can be made by calling 904-259-8058.