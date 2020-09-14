Clay County health, law enforcement leaders hold news conference

The news conference comes 10 days after the Clay County Sheriff's Office announced dozens of cases of COVID-19 among county inmates.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — More than 150 Clay County inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to numbers released during a news conference Monday by Clay County Emergency Management, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay County Manager.

Authorities confirmed 156 inmates have tested positive out of 472. There are also eight detention deputy positive cases out of 24.

The following people are giving updates at the conference:

Michelle Cook, Clay County Sheriff - Sheriff’s Office Update

Heather Huffman, Health Administrator - Florida Department of Health in Clay County Update

John Ward, Director of Emergency Management - Emergency Management Response Update

Howard Wanamaker, Clay County Manager – Update on County Operations

On Friday, Sept. 4, CCSO reported the Clay County Jail had 18 inmates who had tested positive for COVID-19. The affected inmates were being isolated and their symptoms treated accordingly, CCSO said in a news release.

At that time, no inmates were in need of advanced medical treatment and all had full access to medical care, including screenings several times a day.

CCSO issued the following statement about the precautions in place to limit exposure to other inmates:

"No outside visitors are coming into the facility, except for necessary personnel. Protective equipment is provided to staff and inmates. We are making every effort to ensure the health and safety of all the inmates and our staff. We are also coordinating with local health officials through this process.

As a response to COVID-19, the Clay County Sheriff's Office has taken measures to help limit the virus's spread, and those measures have been in place for the last several months. Our jail staffing has daily screening upon entry into the facility, and staffing modifications are implemented to reduce jail personnel entering the facility during each seven-day workweek.

All inmates are issued masks, which are replaced as needed, and they are required to wear them outside of their cell. All CCSO members are required to wear masks in common areas. Inmates received into the facility after arrest are screened before acceptance into the facility. An additional screening takes place during processing.