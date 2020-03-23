GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The first day of virtual learning has started for many school districts around the First Coast. As Clay County students and parents began to navigate the uncharted territory of in-home learning Monday, teachers from Shadowlawn Elementary School wanted them to know, they were not alone.

The teachers created a parade of sorts driving through neighborhoods blaring their horns, shouting, and cheering on their students and parents. Many of the children were outside in their driveways waving back. The teachers also held up signs with words of encouragement during this unsettling time.

