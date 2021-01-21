City-run vaccination sites to close Friday due to supply shortage, says Jacksonville mayor

The Mandarin Senior Center, Lane Wiley Senior Center will close for vaccine dispersal at the end of the day Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The two city-run COVID-19 vaccination sites will close at the end of the week said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on Twitter Thursday.

The closures were already looming.

During a press conference earlier this week, Curry said that if the city didn't receive any additional shots, the two locations would run out of supplies by the end of day Thursday.

This latest development gives people an extra day to try and get inoculated. Curry said those that receive the first shot are guaranteed a second.

(Story continues below.)

1. NEW INFO: Tomorrow is the last day we will offer the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Lane Wiley & Mandarin Senior Centers. 65 and older, first responders and healthcare workers are welcome. No specific birth month required for Friday ONLY. pic.twitter.com/zHhsTTdQ0V — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) January 21, 2021

The Mandarin Senior Center, Lane Wiley Senior Center will close for vaccine dispersal at the end of the day Friday. No appointments are necessary and no specific birth month is required for those who wish to show up.

Curry says after the two city-run centers, people can call 866-200-3726 to make an appointment.

"We've made our state and local partners aware that we have the capacity and the infrastructure in place to continue offering the vaccines and even expand locations," Curry said earlier in the week during a news conference. "...It's a national logistics issue."

He said once the city secures more vaccines, it will be able to expand to open sites in other areas such as The Beaches. Curry says that all boils down to when the city receives more vaccines, and right now there's no ETA.

First Coast News has reached out to the governor's office to ask whether the state is planning to stop shipments of vaccine doses to non-state-run outlets, such as the City of Jacksonville. We have not heard back yet.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis mentioned during a news conference that he has asked the federal government for more vaccines.