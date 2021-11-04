LIST: Who is eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot and where you can get one in Jacksonville

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots will be available to the public at four locations.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday, the city of Jacksonville announced that COVID-19 booster shots will be available to the public at several city locations.

The locations are in partnership with Agape Family Health and the Duval Department of Health.

For individuals who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older

Ages 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Ages 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Ages 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For individuals who received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are age 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Locations:

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots will be available to the public at the following locations.

Clanzel T. Brown Community Center - 4545 Moncrief Road, 32209

Lane Wiley Senior Center - 6710 Wiley Road, 32210

The two sites listed above will be operated by Agape Family Health. Both sites will continue to offer COVID-19 testing.

Hours for COVID-19 testing will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hours for vaccines, including booster shots, will be Monday through Sunday (7 days a week) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments will not be required.

Port-O-Lets will be provided for patient restroom facilities. ASL interpreter services will be available.

Emmett Reed Community Center - 1093 W. 6th St., 32209

Cuba Hunter Community Center - 4380 Bedford Rd., 32207

The sites listed above will be operated by the Duval Department of Health. Services include COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

Hours for testing and vaccinations will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments will not be required.