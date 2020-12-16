City of Jacksonville continues relief program for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

Another round of funds will be dispersed starting Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The City of Jacksonville will provide another round of funds for businesses affected by the pandemic through its Small Business Relief Program.

The funds will be dispersed starting Friday, Dec. 18, at 9 a.m.

Along with providing financial support to those who lost revenue due to the impact of COVID-19, the Small Business Relief Program was created to encourage approved businesses to keep their employees.

“When we established this program in June, we committed to getting funds in the hands of as many business owners as possible. That commitment has not changed,” said Mayor Lenny Curry. “With this $1.7 million, we will continue to support our citizens on the path to economic recovery, doing our part to keep businesses open and people working.”

The City said it will make a one-time payment of up to $2,000 to business owners. Businesses that previously received aid through the program will not qualify.

Officials said grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to 875 applicants who meet the following conditions:

The business is located in Duval County;

The applicant is able to provide the Tax ID assigned to the business;

The business was in operation for at least one year prior to Feb. 29, 2020;

The business did not have more than 100 employees on Feb. 29, 2020 (there’s no minimum number of employees; sole proprietors will qualify);

The applicant can certify that the business experienced a reduction in revenue of at least 25% since Feb. 29, 2020, as a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Those interested in participating in the program can create a MyJax business account at myjax.custhelp.com.