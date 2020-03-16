JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council hosted a 'state of an emergency' meeting Monday to discuss the City’s response to the COVID-19 virus.

Mayor Lenny Curry announced new limits and restrictions on restaurants and bars in Jacksonville until further notice. No more than 50 people will be permitted in any establishment, following CDC recommendations. Curry says this includes churches, large restaurants and others with a maximum capacity above 50.

Also, all alcohol sales are banned from midnight to 8 a.m.

The Council discussed the status of the coronavirus and heard from Curry on the State of Emergency and status update for the City of Jacksonville to provide facts and circumstances.

The mayors of the beaches communities, as well as Sheriff Mike Williams and JFRD Chief Keith Powers were also in attendance to talk about the latest information on COVID-19.

