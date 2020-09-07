Second 11-year-old dies of COVID-19 in Florida

A boy died on July 1. A girl died on July 2.

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health says two 11-year-old children have died from COVID-19 complications in Florida.

An 11-year-old boy died on July 1 in Miami-Dade County. An 11-year-old girl died on July 2 in Broward County.

Thursday's report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state reported another 8,935 confirmed cases of coronavirus on July 8. The state has yet to report a day in July where the number of new cases was fewer than 6,000.

Based on data released Thursday, 120 new COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed in Florida on July 8. That's now the highest number of deaths reported in a single day's data release in the state. The previous was 113 deaths reported in May.

Since March, a total of 232,718 positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Florida. The state passed the 200,000 cases mark over the weekend after hitting the 100,000 mark just two weeks ago.

As 10 Tampa Bay's Courtney Robinson has reported, the number of cases of COVID-19 in children 17 and younger is growing in Florida as the availability of pediatric ICU beds fluctuates.

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 100 contract nurses are being sent to the Tampa Bay area to help in the coronavirus fight.

