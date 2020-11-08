Children and masks: How parents can talk to their children, advice on helping them wear one

“We can’t expect parents to or anybody to have all the answers, but the best we can do is communicate openly and honestly with children,” Dr. Joanna Ale explained.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Masks are being required in many public spaces and businesses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevent even recommends people over the age of 2 who don't have a breathing issue wear one. But getting your little ones to follow along and get the most protection is not always that simple.

How can you talk and teach your children to wear a mask?

“First and foremost, parents set the tone," Dr. Joanna Ale with TSI Health LLC expalined. "So if you complain all the time about wearing the mask and you don’t like it, the children will pick up on that.”

Ale specializes in child behaviors and learning. A topic the world is learning about masks. But wearing one may take a bit of training.

“Kids are going to be curious," she said. "Just answer to the best of your ability at this point. We can’t expect parents to or anybody to have all the answers but the best we can do is communicate openly and honestly with children.”

Ale explained that parents should start small. Show how to wash your hands and put on a mask, noting not to touch your face or the mask after it's on without sanitizing again. You can also have your child wear the mask for a few minutes, perhaps during a show or commercial break, to get used to them.

“Gradually increase the amount of time you’re wearing the mask," Ale said, "That way everybody is gradually getting used to wearing it more frequently.”

She added parents should have conversations about why they see people in public or on television wearing masks, but be age-appropriate and keep it simple, she said.