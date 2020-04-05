JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — COVID-19 has changed how we live, work and interact with one another. For Guardian Ad Litem volunteers who advocate for children — the challenges have been one after the next.

Children who are going through the court system needing foster care, adoption or may have been in an abusive home are just a few of the cases the program sees.

“There is a difference in not being able to physically be in the home and see the environment, but I do think it gives them a chance to focus on continuing to build the relationship,” said Vanessa Trivento, circuit director for Guardian ad Litem in Duval, Nassau and Clay counties.

It’s up to volunteers to build those relationships with kids in the program and their caregivers. Paulette Valla is advocating for several kids right now. She checks-in frequently on their well-being and that they’re staying on top of their schoolwork.

“I talk to their caregivers several times a week just to ensure the children have what they need to be successful at remote learning and to see if the caregivers need anything for the children,” Valla said.

The courts have not stopped – also switching to remote operations. Trivento said they need more volunteers and have continued training online.

For Valla, being a voice for the voiceless is a privilege.

“I feel like I make a difference for the children," Valla said, "I feel like I make their lives better and I ensure they get the services they need to become successful."

For more information including how to become a volunteer, visit the First Coast Guardian ad Litem website.

