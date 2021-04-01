Chaotic vaccine rollout by Health Department prompted St. Johns County officials to step in, take over

County officials insisted the Health Department "reconsider and accept" their offer of assistance after havoc defines vaccine rollout in St. Johns County.

Following a rollout defined by chaos, miles-long car lines and senior citizens camping out overnight in hopes of getting COVID-19 vaccines, St. Johns County officials intervened to restore order.

A letter obtained by First Coast News says the county's early offers of assistance were rejected by Health Department officials who indicated their "every need had been met." But after it became "apparent to St. Johns County and the public as a whole" that the process was creating confusion and frustration, the letter says county officials were "compelled" to "ask the Department of Health in St. Johns County strongly reconsider and accept" their offer of assistance.

The Dec. 31 letter from County Commission Chair Jeremiah Blocker came as residents -- either front line healthcare workers, or people over 65 -- waited in their cars for hours in a line that stretched miles -- along busy US 1, even blocking all other traffic on Lewis Speedway.

The Health Department responded to that first-day logjam by abandoning all scheduled appointments. On Friday, Jan. 1, the department sent out a press release, effective that day, that vaccinations would be offered on a "first come, first served" basis. That night, desperate people began lining up for Saturday vaccinations, with many senior citizens spending the night in their cars.

Noting that multiple county agencies had offered help, Blocker told Health Department Director Dawn Allicock those offers "have been met with an indication from you and your staff that you require minimal assistance from the county and every need has been met."



However, Blocker added, it was evident they needed "additional assistance in order to complete this critical mass vaccination mission."