Watch: Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis hosts press event at Jacksonville brewery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is expected to host an event in Jacksonville on Thursday.

The event is part of his 'Rally at the Restaurant Business Liability Tour.' Patronis recently released his guiding principles on liability protections to help lawmakers as they craft legislation for the upcoming legislative session.

His office says the principles shape important protections for businesses and help ensure Florida’s economy builds back stronger than before the COVID-19 pandemic.