Center for COVID Control put their operations on pause to evaluate company operations

This Illinois based company has hundreds of sites and one of them are in downtown Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Center for COVID Control had a site right here on west bay street.

A woman who wants to stay anonymous was coming to get tested with her kids but she sees signs saying ‘COVID testing site permanently closed’

“A special loved one that I'm immediate family with came here and they told her that she had COVID but she went got tested again and she don’t have COVID so we’re just trying to figure out if she really got COVID," said the woman who wants to stay anonymous.

The Center for Covid Control says they are pausing operations starting January 14th with plans to reopen January 22nd.

The company sent first coast news an email saying,

“CCC is proud of its services and has acknowledged the desire to step back briefly, evaluate company operations, resolve operational inequities and return to its important mission of providing accurate, timely, affordable covid-19 testing on January 23, 2022.”

“They indicate their problems result because of the tremendous demand. they said normally they have about 8,000 test a day around the country and in the last few weeks due to omicron that its back to 80,000 test a day," said Tom Stephens, CEO of the better business bureau Northeast Florida.

Stephens says they haven’t received any scam reports or complaints locally about the center for COVID control.

“Nationally the BBB’s around the country have had about 22 complaints filed against the company. All of them saying that they haven’t got their test results after four five days," said Stephens.

Stephens says some of the consumers told BBB they are concerned of identity theft, because of how much personal information they gave to the company.