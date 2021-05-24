CDC investigating heart condition in small number of teens who received COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Michael Koren of the Jacksonville Center for Clinical Research said the condition, myocarditis, is common when someone gets a viral infection.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — When Danielle Elston's two teen daughters were able to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, they didn't miss their shots.

"We've been going at this trying to chase the vaccine, essentially, for them," Elston said. "My children were wanting to be front of the line."

Elston said they weren't overly concerned when they heard the news Monday that the CDC is investigating a few cases where teens and young adults may have developed a heart condition after vaccination.

"They [her daughters] said that they're more afraid of what could happen from COVID, if they were to get it, or they're not so much concerned for themselves, but for their grandparents, for our neighbors," Elston said.

The condition is called myocarditis, which causes inflammation of the heart muscle. According to the CDC, right now, there's no evidence that the vaccine directly caused the condition.

The agency didn't specify how many reports there are, only saying a "few reports" were found mostly in males about four days after their second doses and the cases are mild.

"The CDC is trying to do its diligence and do a good job at understanding things, and letting people know, but sometimes it gets people really, really concerned before all the details come out," Dr. Michael Koren of the Jacksonville Center for Clinical Research said. "I suspect the details will be reassuring as they come out."

According to Koren, myocarditis is common when someone gets a viral infection, or when something activates our immune systems, like a vaccine.

“The risk of myocarditis in COVID-19 is way higher than the risk of myocarditis with the vaccines," Koren explained.

Koren said he urges everyone to still get vaccinated.