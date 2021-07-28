x
Coronavirus

Castillo de San Marcos requiring all visitors to wear masks inside buildings

The mask policy will remain in place until St. Johns County's transmission rate drops below 'substantial.'
Castillo de San Marcos National Monument

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Castillo de San Marcos National Monument will require all visitors to wear masks inside all buildings at the site.

The policy comes as a response to the CDC and US Department of Interior updated mask guidelines for high COVID-19 transmission areas, according to the Castillo de San Marcos Facebook page.

The mask mandate comes as the federal government continues its response to the surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide, particularly in Florida. 

The White House is expected to announce possible new policies regarding masks or vaccine mandates in the near future, the Associated Press reports.

