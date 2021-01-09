Florida lawmaker, nonprofit sue state over COVID data reporting

Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith from Orlando and the Florida Center for Government Accountability allege that the FLDOH violated public records laws.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A state representative is calling on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration to be more transparent when it comes to reporting COVID-19 data.

Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith (D) from Orlando and the Florida Center for Government Accountability are now suing the state over the matter.

“All Floridians have the right to receive critical public health data, especially right now during this once in a lifetime pandemic," Smith said.

The lawsuit, filed in Leon County Monday, alleges that the Florida Department of Health violated public records laws by not releasing some COVID data. Smith said the suit stems from his request, and the Center’s request, for COVID case numbers, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths in Orange County.

"The state responded to my records requests by saying the information was confidential, and that they would not release the data to us, which is totally bogus," Smith said.

"We're not asking for patient names or social security numbers," he added. "We're asking for raw data so that folks can not only better understand how COVID is impacting their local communities, and you know, certainly children in the area, but it's important for people to have access to real time information related to public health so that they can make their own informed decisions on how to best protect themselves and their families and their kids."

Smith said they're also demanding the state resume its daily COVID dashboard reports, which it stopped in June. Now, the state releases information weekly, but it's not as detailed.

“It's critical now more than ever before that Floridians have access to real time public health data related to COVID, so they can make those informed decisions on how to best protect themselves and their families during this crisis," Smith said.

Smith stated they requested an immediate hearing because of the seriousness of the subject. He hopes they'll get a hearing in the next week to 10 days.

"While we certainly submitted a lawful request for public records for local COVID-19 public health data, we also exhausted every other avenue to try to get the state to comply with our lawful request for public records," Smith explained. "They refused. So, they gave us no choice but to sue the state, to force their hand to give us the public records we've asked for because our constituents have a constitutional right to access public records and public health data as it relates to COVID-19."

"We're also confident that a judge is going to rule in our favor because every Floridian has a constitutional right to access public health records as they relate to COVID-19 in their area so they can make informed decisions to protect themselves and their families," Smith added.

A spokesperson for the governor's office sent the following statement about the lawsuit.

“Public health surveillance and controlling the spread of infectious diseases have always been core functions of the Florida Department of Health. FDOH reports data routinely and automatically to the CDC, which in turn updates its national COVID dashboard on a daily basis Monday through Friday.”

First Coast News also reached out to the Florida Department of Health about the lawsuit and are waiting to hear back.

You may have noticed that FCN hasn't been reporting COVID deaths locally. That's because the state data doesn't release that information by county. Only one local hospital did provide us with death numbers, but said they aren't going to any longer. When asked why, they said they've decided not to release them now.