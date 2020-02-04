Before we point the finger at Mother Nature, we have to understand that getting sick is not directly related to weather, but our human behavior.

During the winter, we tend to huddle indoors together - making human-to- human contact of germs more frequent.

The opposite can be said about the summer, where Dr. Thomas Lupoli, an allergist & immunologist with Allergy & Asthma Specialists of North Florida, says fresh air and Vitamin D helps boost the immune system.

It’s still possible to catch a cold in the summer, it’s just easier to do so in the winter.

Now using specifically the Influenza Virus - there is a link between humidity and the virus’ transmission.

Think of cold and dry air as empty, so there’s more room for the virus to move through the air. But when the humidity increases, the amount of water droplets in the air increases. Think of these as obstacles, that disrupt and slow down the movement of the virus.

“Now here we are in the coronavirus pandemic, it’s a novel virus so we don’t know if it’s going to behave the same way as Influenza or even other coronaviruses,” added Lupoli. “But the thought would be that it’d act in a similar way.”

So there’s still plenty of unknown, which is why it’s best to continue to follow the CDC guidelines.

