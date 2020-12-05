Camp I Am Special goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

"As early as March we started making different scenarios."

FRUIT COVE, Fla. — It's no secret a lot has changed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as we look ahead to the summer months that are typically filed with trips and sleep-away camps. One camp in particular has gotten creative in the way they plan on reaching their campers.

Luke Steinkamp is 13 years old, has Down syndrome and has been going to Camp I Am Special for the last six years.

"Luke loves Camp I Am Special so much it should be illegal," his mom Julie Steinkamp said.

From arts and crafts, to talent shows, to swimming (Luke's favorite), campers young and old get to hang out with others who have special needs too.

"We've had campers in their 60s," said Lauren Weedon Hopkins, Regional Director of Catholic Charities Jacksonville. "We've had people who have come for 20 summers in a row."

"It's like seeing him grow wings," Julie said.

Luke, like all the other campers, have June 8 marked on their calendars every year.

"I know there's some families who have a countdown to camp where they just can't wait to get to camp every summer," Lauren said.

Because of COVID-19, things will look a little different this time around.

"As early as March we started making different scenarios," Lauren said.

Scenarios like pushing the start date back by a month, which would ensure camp staff would still get the training they need.

"It was very heartbreaking to think that we wouldn't have camp," Lauren said. "How is it possible? We've done this for 37 years, we have to make it work."

Ultimately the decision was to go virtual. The start date for camp was moved, but it wasn't pushed back. Instead, the festivities start on June 1st.

"He gets to be more independent," Julie said. "He gets to experience things that kids do when they go away to camp. They really do grow up so much so that part of it will definitely be missing this year."

While there's some sadness that the campers won't see each other face-to-face, there's on thing that won't be missing -- the special bonds that are created every summer.

"It's just a great way to spread the camp spirit in these uncertain times and we all really could us some love and Camp I Am Special in our lives," said Lauren.