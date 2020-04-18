CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — High school seniors in Camden County will have to wait until June or July to have their prom and graduation ceremony, and they're OK with that.

The Camden County Schools Facebook page shared the update Friday, saying members of the Camden County High School class of 2020 were invited to vote on two options regarding prom and graduation. The seniors voted overwhelmingly, at 88.3%, to postpone those milestone events rather than canceling prom and holding a virtual graduation, the Facebook post said.

Camden County Schools said they will honor the wishes of the graduating seniors and their families and postpone both events, if state and local emergency management leaders determine they cannot hold the events on their regularly scheduled dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The postponed dates will be determined in June. If safer-at-home orders are still in place in June, the events will be delayed until July, and if they are still unable to take place in July, CCHS administration will meet again to talk about other options, the post said.

The update went on to say Camden County Schools will continue to work with state and local agencies to determine when and how the school can safely host prom and graduation, and will continue to update parents and students as they learn more information. CCHS is working to plan a virtual Senior Scholarship night as well, and plans for that event will be forthcoming as well once they are finalized.

"We continue to be proud of the strength and resilience of the Class of 2020 and we look forward to celebrating their achievements with their families and friends," the post said.

RELATED: Duval schools postpone graduation ceremony until July

RELATED: Clay High School baseball team shares gratitude during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Prom season affecting small business owners, but students still celebrating with virtual dances