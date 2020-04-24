ST. MARYS, Ga. — In Georgia, some businesses were able to re-open Friday by order of Gov. Brian Kemp, including gyms and salons. Another round of re-openings are set to come after the weekend with restaurants and theaters.

“Financially, it’s definitely been a change over the past month," restaurant employee Samantha Mazzola said.

She has worked in the foodservice industry for about six years. In addition to being a full-time student, trying to support herself, she also has been living with a smaller paycheck with far fewer tips through the coronavirus pandemic.

Her employer, Wee Pub South, is among the businesses given the "okay" to reopen for dine-in service on Monday.

“It’ll take an adjustment and It’ll be a little bit different, but I think it’ll be good for people to try to maintain a normal lifestyle,” Mazzola said.

Employees were cleaning and rearranging tables Friday to be compliant with social distancing.

It’s a tight-knit business community in Camden County. One that’s stuck it out together.

Even organizing a drive-through food station for its older population. Alison Shores, President of the Camden Chamber of Commerce said it’s a matter of taking care of one another.

“We’ve come together in so many ways from making masks or making sure our seniors are fed and having groceries and not having to go out,” Shores said.

Shores said with the reopening, it’s also a reminder to safely support local businesses.

Sharing the motto: “Keep your money where your house is.”

“Really support and we hope people will prioritize supporting our local businesses and entrepreneurs at this time,” Shores said.