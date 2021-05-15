Masks optional for fully vaccinated guests at Busch Gardens, Adventure Island

Park employees, however, still are asked to put on a face covering.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two Florida theme parks became the latest to embrace new government health guidelines and allow guests -- fully vaccinated guests, that is -- not to wear face coverings.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island announced masks no longer will be required park attire for those who have had a single-dose or a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. Staff also will not ask guests if they've been vaccinated.

The honor system will be at play, here: people are asked to comply with the policy.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccinated people are at less risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 based on newly available data. People who are not vaccinated remain susceptible to the virus and still should wear a mask, per guidelines.

Busch Gardens said its park employees will continue to wear face coverings for the foreseeable future.