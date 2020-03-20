JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Keeping your children occupied amid the school closures due to the coronavirus is no small task. That's why First Coast News is On Your Side with some simple ways to pass the time and get creative.

You can download these coloring pages, then print them out for your kids to color with their crayons, colored pencils, markers or paints -- the sky's the limit!

Or, you can save them to your phone, tablet or other device and illustrate them with your favorite drawing app. A few free tools for digital coloring include ReallyColor and PicsArt Color Paint, available for Apple devices and in the Google Play Store.

Once they've completed their masterpiece, share their works of art with us! First Coast News will showcase them online and on social media.

You can show off your love for First Coast Foodies:

First Coast Foodies coloring page

Give a shout-out to your favorite morning show, Good Morning Jacksonville:

Good Morning Jacksonville coloring page

Look forward to First Coast News Stuff The Bus school supply drive:

First Coast News Stuff The Bus color page

I'm Telling Ken:

I'm Telling Ken coloring page

Keitha Nelson:

Keitha Nelson coloring page

Katie Jeffries:

Katie Jeffries coloring page

Decorate Ken's bowtie any way you like:

I'm Telling Ken logo coloring page

Heather Crawford:

Heather Crawford coloring page

Whatever you do, just have fun with your kids. We would love to hear your favorite ways to entertain your kids at home. Join our First Coast Moms Facebook group and join in on the conversation.

