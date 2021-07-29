'Every nook and cranny being used': Baptist hospitals reach maximum capacity in Jacksonville

On Thursday, the hospital tweeted that hospitals are at maximum capacity and our emergency centers have reached a critical point.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A surge in COVID-19 related cases in Jacksonville and beyond has created what Baptist is calling a 'critical' situation.

"We are asking the community to please do what they can to help," said Baptist in the tweet. "... We are caring for patients with critical emergencies first."

Baptist says if you are experiencing symptoms related to heart attack, stroke, or severe respiratory issues, call 911 or get to an ER ASAP. You will be seen right away.

However, if you are experiencing a non-life-threatening health issue, Baptist says you should contact your Primary Care physician's office, or seek urgent care in person or online via telehealth.

Baptist's Head of Emergency Room Operations tells First Coast News that every “nook and cranny” of the hospitals are being utilized, which includes break rooms, conference rooms and more.

A Look At the Numbers:

As of July 29, there are 433 COVID-19 positive patients across the 5-hospital health system with 91 of those patients in the ICU. Baptist says 15 of the 438 patients are in Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

As of July 20, Baptist reported 253 COVID patients admitted within its five hospital systems and 59 within the ICU across all hospitals. A spokesperson said only 1 patient of the 253 has been fully vaccinated. Nine are children.

On July 15, Baptist health told First Coast News they had 170 COVID patients in their hospital, which was already an increase from the week before. Of those, 36 of those patients were in the ICU and almost all of them were unvaccinated.