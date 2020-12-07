Both Baptist, UF Health see increase in COVID-19 patients since Thursday, Friday

As of Sunday, Baptist Health currently has 161 COVID-19-related patients in its five hospitals. Thirty-one of those patients are in the ICU.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In the last few days, both Baptist Health and UF Health in Jacksonville have seen increases in the number of COVID-19 patients in their hospitals, according to numbers obtained by First Coast News.

As of Sunday, Baptist Health currently has 161 COVID-19-related patients in its five hospitals. Thirty-one of those patients are in the ICU.

This is an increase from Friday's numbers in which 141 COVID-19-related patients were reported at all five Baptist Health hospitals. Sixteen of those patients were reported in the ICU. Baptist Health has a total of 200 ICU beds.

At UF Health, there are 94 COVID-19-related patients at both its 8th Street location and North campus combined as of Sunday. Twenty-seven of those patients are in the ICU. On Thursday, the hospital reported 83 COVID-19-related patients at both locations and 25 of those patients were in the ICU. There are 100 ICU beds at the 8th Street location and 24 ICU beds at its North campus.