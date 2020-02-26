FORT MYERS, Fla. — It’s hard to imagine the excitement Chih-Jung Liu felt when he flew to Fort Myers, Fla. to take a swing at the big leagues.

But he’s spent the last week staring at the walls in his hotel room.

The Boston Globe reports the 20-year-old Red Sox prospect from Taiwan is being quarantined because of concerns about the coronavirus. According to the newspaper, the team called it “an overabundance of caution.”

More than 80,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed around the world, but the vast majority are in China. USA Today reports 32 people in Taiwan have tested positive. There are 57 cases in the United States, but the Centers for Disease Control warned the country on Tuesday a wider outbreak is inevitable.

RELATED: CDC warns spread of coronavirus in US appears inevitable

RELATED: Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus US threat

For now, Chih-Jung Lie said he’s receiving three meals a day and spending most of his time working out in his room.

According to the Boston Globe, the Red Sox quarantined another Taiwanese player, Tzu-Wei Lin, earlier this month.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter