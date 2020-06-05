Based on the number of phone calls, emails and Facebook messages to First Coast News, it's clear the people of this area are wildly excited about seeing first hand the Blue Angels honor first responders.

On Wednesday, the group announced on Twitter that it will soar over both Jacksonville and Miami this Friday, May 8.

The group said to check back on its Twitter account to learn more about its planned routes for the flyby, including the time to expect them.

Last week, the City of Jacksonville informed the River City that the group canceled their initial Saturday flyover because it wanted to fit more cities in its tour that's designed to honor our first responders fighting the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience,” said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader. “Thank you to all of those in essential industries keeping our nation moving forward. We will get through this. We are all in this together.”

The Blue Angels and their Air Force counterparts, the Thunderbirds, began a series of flyovers last Tuesday.

