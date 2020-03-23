JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The worldwide coronavirus pandemic has disrupted life in many unimaginable ways, including creating a shortage of blood donations, which are counted on to save lives on a daily basis.

“Blood donation is needed because every day, people receive blood transfusions,” Susan Forbes of OneBlood told First Coast News on Sunday night.

She said the spread of coronavirus doesn't mean more familiar needs disappear, such as cancer patients, premature babies, sickle cell patients and trauma victims.

Forbes said OneBlood has already seen the cancellations of 2,200 blood donation drives, many of which had been sponsored by companies at their places of business, which are now shut down or limited.

“That would account for over 37,000 blood donations that those blood drives would have brought in” across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and the Carolinas, Forbes said.

She said some drives are happening and companies still operating can sign up to sponsor new ones. People interested in donating can easily find donation centers or mobile donation drives by searching OneBlood’s website or looking for the company's “big red buses”.

“You can type in your zip code, it shows you where all the blood drives are taking place and where all the donor centers are,” Forbes said.

She said it is donating blood is safe.

“The U.S. surgeon general has come out and said so. So has the F.D.A.,” she said.

Forbes said sanitization protocols are as strong as ever, including single-use equipment and sterilization of all multiple-use equipment after each donation. All donors are screened for eligibility based on their current health, and only people in good health are allowed to donate, she said.

Those practices, she said, are nothing new, but OneBlood is adapting to current concerns as well.

“We’ve also implemented social distancing practices that are going on," Forbes said, "We’re only allowing a certain number of people into the big red bus. We’re able to space people out there, and if we have too many people in either the bus or at the center, we will take your phone number and ask you to wait in your car, and we will bring you in when it’s time to donate.”

Both OneBlood and the Red Cross continue to accept donations at many locations but both suggest your call or go online first to make arrangements.

Forbes urged people to consider giving blood as often as possible. "Whole blood" donors are eligible to book appointments every eight weeks. Platelet donors can give just seven days after their most recent donations.

“This is for the long haul, this is not a one-and-done, and we need people to make this a habit,” Forbes said. “That is the only way that we can ensure a ready blood supply.”