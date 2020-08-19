COVID-19 Updates: MLB looks to hockey for success in coronavirus mitigation

Here is a look at some of the latest coronavirus news and updates for Wednesday.

MLB draws inspiration from Hockey's postseason bubble success in coronavirus mitigation

Aug. 19, 6:30 a.m. — Coronavirus testing is available in Orange County today through Friday at the Orange County Convention & Expo Center at 11475 FM 1442 in Orange from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Aug. 19, 6:15 a.m. — Major League Baseball has been reportedly consulting with the National Hockey League to learn more about the benefits, and the downsides, of their practice of forming bubbles or "hub" zones for players to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The MLB's adoption of the practice would entail the league forming neutral sites for players which would reduce travel and restrict movement significantly in order to mitigate any virus spread, as much as possible. The talks are a sign that the league is looking to increase containment protocols and tighten down on rules even more in the MLB's postseason.

Aug. 19, 4 a.m. — According to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Dashboard, if Texas was it's own country, it be number six in cases and 15th in fatalities.

Currently, the state has more than 50,000 cases and more than 10,000 fatalities.

