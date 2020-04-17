North Florida beach mayors will be holding a press conference regarding the opening of the beaches at the Jacksonville Beach Lifeguard Station at 11 a.m.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Thursday that Duval County's beaches and park will reopen Friday at 5 p.m. after being closed for a month because of COVID-19.

The beaches and parks will reopen "with restrictions for essential activities only," a city news release states.

The news release goes on to say those activities have been defined by Gov. Ron DeSantis, and are as follows:

• Participating in recreational activities consistent with social distancing guidelines

• Such as walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, taking care of pets and surfing

“This can be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life,” Curry stated in the news release. “Please respect and follow these limitations. Stay within the guidelines for your safety as well as for the safety of your neighbors.”

