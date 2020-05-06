Line forms outside Jacksonville Beach bar minutes after reopening

At 12:01 a.m. Friday, people were standing in line for a drink in Jax Beach. Some places have been open for weeks because they serve food, while others waited.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Movie theaters, bars, bowling alleys and more are reopening in Florida after nearly 3 months of closure. Phase 2 began Friday at 12:01 a.m, while CDC restrictions are still in place.

The ticket box at San Marco Theatre will be opening Friday night, but people can also purchase tickets online to avoid contact. Capacity will be limited at 50%, per the governor's executive order.

"We’ve been talking about it and preparing for it since the day we closed," says co-owner Ryan Davis.

Owners Leighton And Ryan Davis Say everyone will have to keep 6 feet distance even in the movie theater. Of course, your group can sit together.

“Strong disinfect before movies. Allowing time in between movies that we can go through the theater, bathrooms, kitchen [and] lobby [to] wipe everything down," Leighton said.

They say employees will wear masks and gloves and get their temperatures checked before a shift.

The Davis’ say new movies aren’t coming out right now so they are choosing classics to show. Re-opening night is Jurassic Park, the original.

Do you want to grab a drink after? Bars are back open. Bars that also serve food have been able to reopen earlier, but local dive bars have been thirsting to pour one out for a customer.

Photojournalist Joe Massa captured lines outside bars near Jacksonville Beach minutes after reopening. Places like The Ritz opened right at midnight.

You'll notice some changes at bars. At Southern Swells Brewing Co., your drink will come in plastic cups. “Washing the glassware probably poses the biggest risk from spreading germs from the guests to our staff," says Co-owner Corey Adams.

"Who would’ve thought in your lifetime your business would close because of a pandemic?" said Sherwood's owner Raymond Lutzen. He's closed down before for hurricanes, but this was different for everyone.