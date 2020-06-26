Bar owners grapple with state’s ban on sale of alcohol for on-site consumption

Florida began its ban of selling alcohol in bars on Friday, to the surprise of bar owners in Jax Beach.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The neon lights may be on – but the taps will be off.

Florida’s bars have been turned dry by a tweet from the state, immediately suspending bars from serving alcohol.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry blamed bars for the recent spike in COVID-19, and bar owners are not taking kindly to that accusation.

The order does not impact restaurants.

They still operate under phase two rules: 50% capacity, with spaced out tables.

Candy Breidert, owner of Ginger’s Place in Jacksonville Beach, is feeling frustrated and targeted.

She also feels the state should be communicating these guidelines in a better way to businesses.

“You can’t turn us on and off like a light switch. It’s just not fair,” Breidert told First Coast News.

Breidert says they are following all the reopening guidelines.

After being shut down for weeks, she says she’ll do whatever she can to keep the bar open.

“The uncertainty of everything is the worst thing because you just don’t know. Are you going to be open today or not? Should I buy alcohol or not? You can’t just open up a bar and not have anything to sell,” Breidert said.

A new order by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation says all bars making more than 50% of their revenue from alcohol can’t serve drinks on site.

Drinks can be sold in sealed containers to-go, according to the order.

Restaurants or bars that make less than 50% of their revenue from alcohol can remain open and serve alcohol inside.

Jacksonville Beach Mayor Charlie Latham is in support of the state’s decision.

“This is certainly a way to cut the head of the monster off, and I can understand why this decision was made,” Latham said.

Jax Beach, Atlantic Beach and Neptune Beach also cut off alcohol sales after midnight on Friday following a recent spike in COVD-19 cases.

Breidert says her bar got their food license days ago, so she plans on making adjustments under the new guidelines.

She wants to adjust so she can stay open and keep her employees working.

“These are business people with employees that need money that have to work. We’re not a pawn in the chess game. That’s not how this works,” Breidert said.

It’s unknown how long this order could last.