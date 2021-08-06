Baptist South, Beaches adds more than 100 additional beds in 'shell space' amid COVID-19 surge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Baptist South and Baptist Beaches have been forced to add more than 100 additional hospital beds in what it calls 'Care Expansion Units'.
Baptist says the makeshift rooms have been placed in previously unused space that had windows, air conditioning and restrooms but had no interior improvements or finishes.
"While this is not aesthetically appealing, the clinical care provided is excellent given our experience and commitment to making room to care for all patients in need," says Baptist.
Each patient space can support high-flow oxygen equipment, IV pumps, beds and monitors needed for patients to receive the same care they would receive in a traditional unit.
"The need for additional beds was anticipated by our Epidemic Response Plan, which allows us to prepare for predicted surges in patient volumes," says Baptist.
"These units provide continuity of care from dedicated teams with experience and expertise in caring for COVID-19 patients, as they are managing our third patient surge. Patients in the Care Expansion Units can expect to receive the same high-quality care they would receive in our other hospital units."
Baptist Health hospitalizations
- As of August 6, Baptist has 560 COVID patients being treated across all hospital systems with 102 in the ICU. Of the 550, 12 are children and three of those children are in the ICU.
- As of July 29, there were 433 COVID-19 positive patients across the 5-hospital health system with 91 of those patients in the ICU. Baptist says 15 of the 438 patients are in Wolfson Children’s Hospital.
- As of July 20, Baptist reported 253 COVID patients admitted within its five hospital systems and 59 within the ICU across all hospitals. A spokesperson said only 1 patient of the 253 has been fully vaccinated. Nine are children.
- On July 15, Baptist health told First Coast News they had 170 COVID patients in their hospital, which was already an increase from the week before. Of those, 36 of those patients were in the ICU and almost all of them were unvaccinated.