Baptist South, Beaches adds more than 100 additional beds in 'shell space' amid COVID-19 surge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Baptist South and Baptist Beaches have been forced to add more than 100 additional hospital beds in what it calls 'Care Expansion Units'.

Baptist says the makeshift rooms have been placed in previously unused space that had windows, air conditioning and restrooms but had no interior improvements or finishes.

"While this is not aesthetically appealing, the clinical care provided is excellent given our experience and commitment to making room to care for all patients in need," says Baptist.

Each patient space can support high-flow oxygen equipment, IV pumps, beds and monitors needed for patients to receive the same care they would receive in a traditional unit.

"The need for additional beds was anticipated by our Epidemic Response Plan, which allows us to prepare for predicted surges in patient volumes," says Baptist.

"These units provide continuity of care from dedicated teams with experience and expertise in caring for COVID-19 patients, as they are managing our third patient surge. Patients in the Care Expansion Units can expect to receive the same high-quality care they would receive in our other hospital units."

