JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Baptist Medical Center South is treating its first patient confirmed positive for COVID-19, according to a news release sent out by the hospital Sunday.

The hospital said the patient, an adult, has been treated in an isolation room since showing symptoms of coronavirus. The patient is comfortable and in fair but stable condition.

“While this is Baptist Health’s first patient who has tested positive for COVID-19, our physicians, nurses, infection control experts, and other healthcare professionals have been standing ready," Elizabeth Ransom, MD, chief physician executive for Baptist Health, said. "They have rigorously trained and prepared for COVID-19, just as they have done during previous viral outbreaks like Ebola and H1N1.”

In order to minimize the exposure to the virus, Baptist Health is implementing the following precautions at all of its campuses and locations as of 8 p.m.:

Baptist Health will suspend patient visitation, effective Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Exceptions may be made for parents/guardians of pediatric patients; certain individuals authorized to make care decisions for patients; and spouses/partners of Labor and Delivery patients. All permitted visitors will be screened for fever, cough and shortness of breath and will be denied entry if they have symptoms.

Entry point modifications have been made to our campuses. Patients and permitted visitors should enter through the following areas:

Baptist Jacksonville : Emergency Department and Pavilion. Parking is available in the P2 parking garage and Emergency Department parking is available in the P3 parking garage.

: Emergency Department and Pavilion. Parking is available in the P2 parking garage and Emergency Department parking is available in the P3 parking garage. Baptist South : Pediatric and adult ED entrances.

: Pediatric and adult ED entrances. Baptist Clay : ED entrance.

: ED entrance. Baptist Nassau : Main and ED entrances.

: Main and ED entrances. Baptist Beaches: ED entrance and Maternity entrances

Baptist MD Anderson: Enter through the parking garage. The main entrance on Palm Avenue is closed.

Patients should check with their physician if they have scheduling questions regarding elective procedures and surgeries.

