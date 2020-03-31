In response to the nationwide shortage of healthcare resources during the COVID-19 crisis, Baptist Health is relying on the assistance of robots to help sanitize and disinfect vital equipment.

The hospital is expanding its use of robotic disinfecting technology to clean and preserve N95 masks, which help team members protect themselves and others from the spread of infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

The health system says they are one of the first in the region to use this approach, which serves as an innovative response to a shortage that has impacted hospitals across the U.S.

The 'LightStrike' robots use pulsed xenon ultraviolet light to quickly deactivate microorganisms and disinfect high-touch surfaces in healthcare facilities. By damaging the DNA of bacteria and viruses, the intense UV light prevents them from multiplying or mutating.

Baptist Health already uses LightStrike robots to disinfect patient and operating rooms, and now one robot at each hospital has been set aside specifically for cleaning masks.

