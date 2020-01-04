JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Workers at Baptist Health are concerned about their safety.

While they are treating patients with COVID-19, some say they are not getting personal protective equipment.

Staff are speaking out, saying they are being forced to use paid time off if they can’t work because they test positive for coronavirus.

A Baptist employee reached out to First Coast News but wanted to stay anonymous due to concerns about their job. They say they are not getting the right protective equipment. Also, if employees do get sick because of COVID-19 they would have to use PTO.

Some at Baptist Health say there is a lot going on that is not protecting the public or employees.

First Coast News obtained a statement from 12 collective Baptist Health professionals at the South and Downtown campuses.

It says in part: "They are not supplying us with droplet masks for screening people in medical office buildings."

It goes onto say the screeners are basically laughed at for even requesting a mask.

Baptist Health tells First Coast News that they have been following CDC guidelines to ensure that everyone who needs a layer of protection has one. Previously, visitor and patient screenings were conducted using verbal questions; therefore, masks were not required under CDC guidelines.

Baptist says "As we transition to physically taking temperatures of patients at the door, all screeners will wear a protective mask."

Workers are also told the masks do not work and they are being asked to stay six feet away from a screening table. Baptist’s response is that social distancing has been and will remain a key strategy for avoiding COVID-19 exposure.

The employee statement goes on to say that they are forced to use PTO and file for unemployment if they do contract the virus and have to be quarantined.

Baptist says policies have required clarification as CDC guidelines have changed. They add that prior to March 17, 2020, employees who traveled to high-risk countries or went on cruises and were required to self-isolate according to CDC guidelines were paid during their required isolation time.

Baptist Health states if team members traveled after self-isolation guidelines were issued, they were required to use PTO.

The hospital says team members who are exposed to COVID-19 at work will be paid during self-isolation.

But, team members exposed to it in the community may use PTO.

If an employee is concerned about exposure, Employee Health should be contacted, Baptist Health says. If an employee has a question about PTO, employees are asked to talk with a manager, their HR department or payroll.