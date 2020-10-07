Baptist Health says they need plasma donations to help their COVID-19 patients

Baptist Health Jacksonville Executive Vice President says plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19 can help others beat the virus.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There are 141 people fighting COVID-19 at Baptist Health in Jacksonville as of Friday. Sixteen of those patients are in the ICU.

Executive Vice President Dr. Elizabeth Ransom says hospitalizations are on the rise, but ICU numbers have decreased at their facilities.

Those who have already beat the virus are now being called upon to help those fighting for their lives.

Tommy Shapard beat the virus in April, but during his fight, he thought he was going to die. He recorded videos and sent them to his family and friends before being admitted into the ICU.

"I’m proud of all of you and all that you’ve done," he said in a video to a loved one.

Shapard was in the ICU for 24 hours and hospitalized outside of the ICU for six more days. He says he's still feeling the effects of the coronavirus.

“I couldn’t believe that I was still alive," he said. He's now giving back by donating his plasma.

“It’s just the right thing to do to be able to take care of another human being who is in the same situation or worse," Shapard said.

Ransom says they need plasma donations for their patients with COVID-19.

“Someone who’s had COVID produces antibodies to the COVID virus," Ransom explained. "So those who have recovered and donate their plasma, those antibodies that fight COVID are then extracted from that plasma and used in patients who are actively ill. It helps fight the disease.”

She says the convalescent plasma treatment is in the investigational phase, but she says it is showing promise that it works.

Donating plasma is the same process as donating blood. There are multiple LifeSouth blood drives every day in the First Coast area where you can donate. LifeSouth is the blood provider for Baptist Health.