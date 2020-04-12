Baptist Health prepares for arrival of first COVID-19 vaccines

Baptist Health is prepared for two COVID-19 vaccines Pfizer and Moderna. Both require two doses.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Doctors at the Baptist Medical Center say they’ve been preparing for these vaccines for a while now, but since the vaccines came out their preparation has been more intense

“We don’t know how many vaccines we’ll be getting, we don’t know when we’ll be getting them we hope soon and we hope for many vaccines…but we are prepared," said Executive Vice President and Chief Physician Executive at Baptist Health, Dr. Elizbeth Ransom.

“We think that we might receive the allocation from Pfizer first that’s the one that’s going to the FDA first for emergency use authorization," said Dr. Ransom.

Baptist health says they have a vaccine allocation team put in place to make sure they are ready for either vaccine that they receive.

“There are two parts to that vaccine allocation team. one is really around logistics and distribution. The other part of our team is really a work group that is looking at the ethical allocation and who should get the vaccine first," said Dr. Ransom.

Since the vaccines came out Dr. Ransom says the preparation has been more intense.

"Now that we know a little bit more about the specifics such as that Pfizer vaccine requiring the ultra-cold storage and so on, we can be a little bit more directed in our approach," said Dr. Ransom.

If it’s the Pfizer vaccine that Baptist Health receives, they will be distributing it from their main campus

"We're just planning we’ll be ready when the vaccine arrives and we’re looking forward to making our team members feel safe," said Dr. Ransom.