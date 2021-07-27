Baptist Health nonclinical staff volunteers to help with cleaning, transporting patients

Baptist Health's CEO sent an email to staff Sunday asking for volunteers. So far, 200 nonclinical employees have volunteered to come in and help.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The high number of COVID patients at Baptist Health system-wide caused the CEO to ask staff members to volunteer to help out in the emergency rooms.

Phil Gaby's day job is the Director of Strategic Sourcing at Baptist. After a full day in his office, Gaby volunteered to work two to three hours in the emergency room at Baptist South.

“You know, traditionally, during the first two waves, my team and I, we were tasked with finding all the PPE and buying it," Gaby said. "And now I'm actually wearing it."

He suits up in the PPE to take out the trash, clean rooms, transport patients or anything else the clinical staff needs.

"You see what the frontline workers are going through and how much pressure is put on their job on a day-to-day basis," Gaby explained. "If there's anything we could do to come in here and alleviate some of that pressure of the mundane routine tasks that they usually have to do if we could take that off their hands and allow them to focus on taking care of the patients in our community, that's what we want to do, especially in a time like now where so many people are coming into the EDs in the hospital with COVID."

According to a spokesperson for Baptist, since their CEO sent out the email Sunday with the ask, 200 nonclinical staff members have volunteered to come in after-hours and pitch in.

Tuesday, the COVID-positive patients passed 400 system-wide, according to a spokesperson. Eighteen of those patients are children of all ages, Baptist's CEO Michael Mayo said in a statement Tuesday.

More than 97 percent of those patients are unvaccinated.

Gaby said he transports a little more than a dozen COVID patients each night.

"Almost every single one of them, unsolicited, just came out and told me they said, 'I would do anything to go back and get the vaccine,'" he said. They basically said, you know, 'this virus is the real deal. It's no joke,' and they wish they had the vaccine, and that's something that I think I'll never forget," Gaby said.

A Baptist spokesperson said they're not sure how long they'll continue needing volunteers, and will take it week by week.

Baptist Health CEO and President Michael Mayo made a statement on Facebook Tuesday discussing the effect of the COVID-19 resurgence on the hospital and pleading with people to educate themselves on the vaccine.